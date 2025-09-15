Connecting Educators with NASA Data: Learning Ecosystems Northeast in Action

One of the challenges many teachers face year after year is a sense of working alone. Despite the constant interaction with students many questions often linger: Did the lesson stick? Will students carry this knowledge with them? Will it shape how they see and engage with the world? What can be easy to overlook is that teaching does not happen in isolation. Each classroom, or any other educational setting, is part of a much larger journey that learners travel. This journey extends through a network of educators, where each experience can build on the last. These interconnected networks, known as Connected Learning Ecosystems (CLEs), exist wherever learning happens. At their core, CLEs are the collective of people who contribute to a young person’s growth and education over time.

Educators at the August 2025 Connected Learning Ecosystems Gathering in Orono, ME engaged in discussion around using NASA data in their learning contexts.

Recognizing this, NASA’s Science Activation Program launched the Learning Ecosystems Northeast (LENE) project to strengthen and connect regional educator networks across Maine and the broader Northeast. With a shared focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), LENE brings together teachers, librarians, 4-H mentors, land trust educators, and many others committed to expanding scientific understanding, deepening data literacy, and preparing youth to navigate a changing planet. To support this work, LENE hosts biannual Connected Learning Ecosystem Gatherings. These multi-day events bring educators together to share progress, celebrate achievements, and plan future collaborations. More than networking, these gatherings reinforce the collective impact educators have, ensuring that their efforts resonate far beyond individual classrooms and enrich the lives of the learners they guide.

This year’s Gathering took place August 12 and 13, 2025, in Orono, ME at the University of Maine (a LENE project partner). Nearly 70 educators from across the northeast came together for two amazingly energized days of connection, learning, and future planning. While each event is special, this summer’s Gathering was even more remarkable due to the fact that for, the first time, each workshop was led by an established LENE educator. Either by self-nomination or request from leadership (requiring little convincing), every learning experience shared over the conference days was guided by the thoughtful investigation and real life application of LENE Project Partners, CLE Lead Educators, and community collaborators.

Brian Fitzgerald and Jackie Bellefontaine from the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, a LENE Project Partner, led the group through a hands-on activity using NASA data and local examples to observe extreme weather. Librarian Kara Reiman guided everyone through the creation and use of a newly established Severe Weather Disaster Prep Kit, including games and tools to manage climate anxiety. Katrina Heimbach, a long time CLE constituent from Western Maine taught how to interpret local data using a creative and fun weaving technique. Because of the established relationship between Learning Ecosystems Northeast and the University of Maine, attendees to the Gathering were able to experience a guided tour through the Advanced Structures and Composites Center and one of its creations, the BioHome3D – the world’s first 3D printed house made entirely with forest-derived, recyclable materials.

Two full days of teachers leading teachers left the entire group feeling energized and encouraged, connected, and centered. The increased confidence in their practices gained by sustained support from their peers allowed these educators to step up and share – embodying the role of Subject Matter Expert. Seeing their colleagues take center stage makes it easier for other educators to envision themselves in similar roles and provides clear guidance on how to take those steps themselves. One educator shared their thoughts following the experience:

"This was my first time attending the LENE conference, and I was immediately welcomed and made to feel 'part of it all'. I made connections with many of the educators who were present, as well as the LENE staff and facilitators. I hope to connect with my new CLE mates in the near future!" Another participant reported, "I am inspired by the … staff and participants. I never expected to get to do climate resilience-related work in my current job as a children’s librarian. I am excited to do meaningful and impactful work with what I gain from being part of the LENE community. This was a very well-run event! Thank you to all!"

Even with the backing of regional groups, many educators, especially those in rural communities, still struggle with a sense of isolation. The biannual gatherings play an important role in countering that, highlighting the fact that this work is unfolding across the state. Through Connected Learning Ecosystems, educators are able to build and reinforce networks that help close the gaps created by distance and geography.

These Gatherings are part of ongoing programming organized by Learning Ecosystems Northeast, based at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, that fosters peer communities across the Northeast, through which teachers, librarians, and out-of-school educators can collaborate to expand opportunities for youth to engage in data-driven investigations and integrate in- and out-of-school learning. Learn more about Learning Ecosystems Northeast’s efforts to empower the next generation of environmental stewards: https://www.learningecosystemsnortheast.org.

The Learning Ecosystems Northeast project is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AB94A and is part of NASA's Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn/about-science-activation/.