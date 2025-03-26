NSTA Hyperwall Schedule

National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) Annual Conference, March 26-29, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #779) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
THURSDAY, MARCH 27
- 11:00 - 11:15 AM —— Do NASA Science in Your Classroom —— Marc Kuchner
- 11:15 - 11:30 AM —— My NASA Data Satellite Data for All —— Angie Rizzi
- 11:30 - 11:45 AM —— Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program —— Suzanne Foxworth
- 11:45 - 12:00 PM —— DIY Digital Tools: Creating Smart Assets —— Jessica Swann
- 1:00 - 1:15 PM —— DIY: Immersive Virtual Field Trips —— Jessica Swann
- 1:15 - 1:30 PM —— Kahoot- Weather Terms —— Erin McKinley
- 1:30 - 1:45 PM —— Digital Plug and Play Lessons for Your Middle or High School Classroom —— Jessica Swann
- 1:45 - 2:00 PM —— Soar to New Heights with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge —— Marisa Cleghorn
- 2:00 - 2:15 PM —— GLOBE Clouds: Connecting Satellite Data to Your Classroom —— Jessica Taylor
- 2:15 - 2:30 PM —— Step Up to Remote Sensing with STELLA (Science and Technology Education for Land/Life Assessment) —— Mike Taylor
- 2:30 - 2:45 PM —— My NASA Data's New Earth System Data Explorer —— Angie Rizzi
- 2:45 - 3:00 PM —— Apollo to Artemis: Sample Collection and Curation —— Kim Willis
- 3:30 - 3:45 PM —— Interactive Ways for Learners to Explore NASA Content & Assets —— Astro Materials Docent
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— Soar to New Heights with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge —— Marisa Cleghorn
- 4:15 - 4:30 PM —— Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program —— Suzanne Foxworth
- 4:30 - 4:45 PM —— Step Up to Remote Sensing with STELLA (Science and Technology Education for Land/Life Assessment) —— Mike Taylor
FRIDAY, MARCH 28
- 9:15 - 9:30 AM —— Soar to New Heights with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge —— Marisa Cleghorn
- 9:45 - 10:00 AM —— Interactive Ways for Learners to Explore NASA Content & Assets —— Astro Materials Docent
- 10:00 - 10:15 AM —— Digital Plug and Play Lessons for Your Middle or High School Classroom —— Jessica Swann
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— GLOBE Clouds: Connecting Satellite Data to Your Classroom —— Jessica Taylor
- 10:30 - 10:45 AM —— Do NASA Science in Your Classroom —— Marc Kuchner
- 10:45 - 11:00 AM —— DIY: Immersive Virtual Field Trips —— Jessica Swann
- 11:00 - 11:15 AM —— Apollo to Artemis: Sample Collection and Curation —— Kim Willis
- 11:15 - 11:30 AM —— My NASA Data's New Earth System Data Explorer —— Angie Rizzi
- 11:30 - 11:45 AM —— Step Up to Remote Sensing with STELLA —— Mike Taylor
- 11:45 - 12:00 PM —— DIY Digital Tools: Creating Smart Assets —— Jessica Swann
- 1:00 - 1:15 PM —— Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program —— Suzanne Foxworth
- 1:15 - 1:30 PM —— Soar to New Heights with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge —— Marisa Cleghorn
- 1:30 - 1:45 PM —— Kahoot
- 1:45 - 2:00 PM —— Apollo to Artemis: Sample Collection and Curation —— Kim Willis
- 2:00 - 2:15 PM —— Step Up to Remote Sensing with STELLA —— Mike Taylor
- 2:15 - 2:30 PM —— SpacePhys Lab: A Heliophysics VR Experience for Education and Outreach —— Stephen Zaffke
- 2:30 - 2:45 PM —— Do NASA Science in Your Classroom —— Marc Kuchner
- 2:45 - 3:00 PM —— GLOBE Clouds: Connecting Satellite Data to Your Classroom —— Jessica Talyor
- 3:30 - 3:45 PM —— Interactive Ways for Learners to Explore NASA Content & Assets —— Astro Materials Docent
- 3:45 - 4:00 PM —— Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program —— Suzanne Foxworth
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— My NASA Data Satellite Data for All —— Angie Rizzi
- 4:15 - 4:30 PM —— Kahoot
SATURDAY, MARCH 29
- 9:15 - 9:30 AM —— Apollo to Artemis: Sample Collection and Curation —— Kim Willis
- 9:45 - 10:00 AM —— DIY: Immersive Virtual Field Trips —— Jessica Swann
- 10:00 - 10:15 AM —— Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program —— Suzanne Foxworth
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— Do NASA Science in Your Classroom —— Marc Kuchner
- 10:30 - 10:45 AM —— Digital Plug and Play Lessons for Your Middle or High School Classroom —— Jessica Swann
- 10:45 - 11:00 AM —— Step Up to Remote Sensing with STELLA (Science and Technology Education for Land/Life Assessment) —— Mike Taylor
- 11:15 - 11:30 AM —— DIY Digital Tools: Creating Smart Assets —— Jessica Swann
- 11:30 - 11:45 AM —— Kahoot
- 11:45 - 12:00 PM —— My NASA Data's New Earth System Data Explorer —— Angie Rizzi