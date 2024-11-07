2 min read

NASA-Funded Study Examines Tidal Effects on Planet and Moon Interiors

NASA-supported scientists have developed a new method to compute how tides affect the interiors of planets and moons. Importantly, the new study looks at the effects of body tides on objects that don't have a perfectly spherical interior structure, which is an assumption of most previous models.

The largest portion of the Europa's surface can be seen at the highest resolution from Galileo.
The puzzling, fascinating surface of Jupiter's icy moon Europa looms large in this newly-reprocessed color view, made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990s. This is the color view of Europa from Galileo that shows the largest portion of the moon's surface at the highest resolution.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute

Body tides refer to the deformations experienced by celestial bodies when they gravitationally interact with other objects. Think of how the powerful gravity of Jupiter tugs on its moon Europa. Because Europa's orbit isn't circular, the crushing squeeze of Jupiter's gravity on the moon varies as it travels along its orbit.  When Europa is at its closest to Jupiter, the planet's gravity is felt the most. The energy of this deformation is what heats up Europa's interior, allowing an ocean of liquid water to exist beneath the moon's icy surface.

"The same is true for Saturn's moon Enceladus." says co-author Alexander Berne of CalTech in Pasadena and an affiliate at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "Enceladus has an ice shell that is expected to be much more non-spherically symmetric than that of Europa."

The body tides experienced by celestial bodies can affect how the worlds evolve over time and, in cases like Europa and Enceladus, their potential habitability for life as we know it. The new study provides a means to more accurately estimate how tidal forces affect planetary interiors.

In this movie Europa is seen in a cutaway view through two cycles of its 3.5 day orbit about the giant planet Jupiter. Like Earth, Europa is thought to have an iron core, a rocky mantle and a surface ocean of salty water. Unlike on Earth, however, this ocean is deep enough to cover the whole moon, and being far from the sun, the ocean surface is globally frozen over. Europa's orbit is eccentric, which means as it travels around Jupiter, large tides, raised by Jupiter, rise and fall. Jupiter's position relative to Europa is also seen to librate, or wobble, with the same period. This tidal kneading causes frictional heating within Europa, much in the same way a paper clip bent back and forth can get hot to the touch, as illustrated by the red glow in the interior of Europa's rocky mantle and in the lower, warmer part of its ice shell. This tidal heating is what keeps Europa's ocean liquid and could prove critical to the survival of simple organisms within the ocean, if they exist. The giant planet Jupiter is now shown to be rotating from west to east, though more slowly than its actual rate.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The paper also discusses how the results of the study could help scientists interpret observations made by missions to a variety of different worlds, ranging from Mercury to the Moon to the outer planets of our solar system.

The study, "A Spectral Method to Compute the Tides of Laterally Heterogeneous Bodies," was published in The Planetary Science Journal. 

For more information on NASA’s Astrobiology Program, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/astrobiology

-end-

Karen Fox / Molly Wasser

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / molly.l.wasser@nasa.gov 

Explore More

In the style of comic art, Europa clipper flies toward Europa, which appears as a quarter circle in close-up in the bottom left. A cutaway of the moon's surface reveals it's icy shell and an ocean beneath. Hydrothermal vents are visible. An altered image of Jupiter looms large in the background.
2 min read

NASA’s New Edition of Graphic Novel Features Europa Clipper

NASA has released a new edition of Issue 4 of the Astrobiology Graphic History series. The issue now includes NASA's Europa Clipper mission.

Article6 days ago
4 min read

NASA’s Perseverance Captures ‘Googly Eye’ During Solar Eclipse

The tiny, potato-shaped moon Phobos, one of two Martian moons, cast a silhouette as it passed in front of the Sun, creating an eye in Mars’ sky. From its perch on the western wall of Mars’ Jezero Crater, NASA’s Perseverance rover recently spied a “googly eye” peering down from space. The pupil in this celestial […]

Article1 week ago
6 min read

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Looks Back While Climbing Slippery Slope

On its way up the side of Jezero Crater, the agency’s latest Red Planet off-roader peers all the way back to its landing site and scopes the path ahead.   NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is negotiating a steeply sloping route up Jezero Crater’s western wall with the aim of cresting the rim in early December. […]

Article1 week ago

Share

Details

Last Updated
Nov 07, 2024
Editor
Aaron Gronstal

Related Terms