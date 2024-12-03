1 min read

Coming Spring 2025: Planetary Defenders Documentary

The image depicts the interior of an observatory dome with a large opening through which daylight is visible. The dome structure consists of curved metallic panels that meet at the top, with one panel slightly open on the left side, revealing a cross-braced metal framework. In the foreground, a person stands on a ladder inside the dome, wearing a casual T-shirt with a prominent logo. The person is looking upward toward the opening, partially illuminated by the ambient light. Behind them is an array of mechanical equipment, possibly part of the dome’s operation system. The overall color scheme is composed of metallic grays and earth tones from the dome's surfaces.
David Rankin, Senior Survey Operations Specialist at Catalina Sky Survey, is seen opening the dome structure surrounding the telescope at the asteroid-hunting facility in Mt. Lemmon, AZ.
Credits: NASA

How would humanity respond if we discovered an asteroid headed for Earth? NASA’s Planetary Defenders is a gripping documentary that delves into the high-stakes world of asteroid detection and planetary defense. Journey alongside a dedicated team of astronomers and scientists working tirelessly to track and monitor near-Earth asteroids, aiming to protect our planet from potential impacts. This documentary captures the intricate and collaborative efforts of these unsung heroes, blending cutting-edge science with personal stories to reveal the human spirit behind this critical global endeavor. Witness the drama, the challenges and the triumphs of those on the front lines of planetary defense.

The dinosaurs went extinct because they didn’t have a space program. We do have one.

Professor of Planetary Science, University of Arizona

The image shows a man in the foreground wearing a wide-brimmed, light beige hat and a white polo shirt. He is pointing towards the distance with his right arm extended. The landscape is a desert environment with sparse vegetation and rocky ground. In the background, there is a large radio antenna or satellite dish, characterized by its wide, circular dish supported by a strong base. The sky is clear, with a few wispy clouds scattered across it. The horizon shows low hills or mountains in the distance.
Dr. Shantanu Naidu, Asteroid Radar Researcher, from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory points toward the Goldstone Solar System Radar in Barstow, CA – the most powerful planetary radar on Earth.
NASA

In 2016, NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) to manage the agency's ongoing mission of finding, tracking, and better understanding asteroids and comets that could pose an impact hazard to Earth.

I really like that I am protecting the planet. And yes, I’m not the one that's with a cape pushing the asteroid away, that's not what I do. In some ways, my little contribution might not help just myself, but someone in the future, and I think it's very important to do that.

RESEARCHER, SPACEWATCH<strong>®</strong>

The image depicts a dimly lit control room with a red overhead light casting a subtle glow. On the right, a person with light hair is seated at a desk with six computer monitors, some displaying a blank dark screen, while others have windows open but with indistinguishable content. The person is focused on the central monitors and using a keyboard. On the left, a larger console with a visible blue screen displaying a circular graphic is mounted slightly elevated. The room is filled with various electronic equipment, shelves with stacked papers, and wires hanging from the ceiling. A lamp is positioned on the desk, providing additional light. In the background, a corkboard with a calendar and a small poster hangs on the beige wall.
Dr. Cassandra Lejoly, a researcher with the University of Arizona's SPACEWATCH® program, sits at a computer console at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tuscon, AZ, where she conducts follow up observations on near-Earth objects.
NASA

Planetary Defenders is an original NASA documentary that showcases the challenges and the triumphs of those on the front lines of planetary defense. This documentary will be released on NASA+ and other streaming platforms in Spring 2025. Stay tuned for updates!

