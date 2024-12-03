Coming Spring 2025: Planetary Defenders Documentary
How would humanity respond if we discovered an asteroid headed for Earth? NASA’s Planetary Defenders is a gripping documentary that delves into the high-stakes world of asteroid detection and planetary defense. Journey alongside a dedicated team of astronomers and scientists working tirelessly to track and monitor near-Earth asteroids, aiming to protect our planet from potential impacts. This documentary captures the intricate and collaborative efforts of these unsung heroes, blending cutting-edge science with personal stories to reveal the human spirit behind this critical global endeavor. Witness the drama, the challenges and the triumphs of those on the front lines of planetary defense.
The dinosaurs went extinct because they didn’t have a space program. We do have one.
Dr. vishnu reddy
Professor of Planetary Science, University of Arizona
In 2016, NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) to manage the agency's ongoing mission of finding, tracking, and better understanding asteroids and comets that could pose an impact hazard to Earth.
I really like that I am protecting the planet. And yes, I’m not the one that's with a cape pushing the asteroid away, that's not what I do. In some ways, my little contribution might not help just myself, but someone in the future, and I think it's very important to do that.
Dr. CASSANDRA LEJOLY
RESEARCHER, SPACEWATCH<strong>®</strong>
Planetary Defenders is an original NASA documentary that showcases the challenges and the triumphs of those on the front lines of planetary defense. This documentary will be released on NASA+ and other streaming platforms in Spring 2025. Stay tuned for updates!