10 Things: Movie Night

Join Us for Movie Night with NASA

NASA's mission is to pioneer the future in space exploration and scientific discovery. NASA+ documentaries allow you to come along for the ride. It's free. It's on demand. And no subscription is required. Grab some popcorn and come along for the journey.

Other Worlds: Europa

Cosmic Dawn

Planetary Defenders

Our Alien Earth: The Lava Tubes of Mauna Loa, Hawai'i

Our Alien Earth: Greece

Other Worlds: Titan

NASA Explorers: Sample Return

NASA Explorers: Space School

Listen to the Universe

Space Out!

You've explored Earth, tracked asteroids, visited distant worlds, and listened to the universe. It's time to relax with some tunes and images of Earth's beautiful Moon.