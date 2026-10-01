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2 Min Read

10 Things: Movie Night

The bright, dusty band of the Milky Way galaxy stretches across a star-filled night sky. In the foreground, a rustic wooden fence and a closed metal gate stand on a grassy field, with dark hills silhouetted in the distance.
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NASA Science Editorial Team

Oct 01, 2026
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Join Us for Movie Night with NASA

NASA's mission is to pioneer the future in space exploration and scientific discovery. NASA+ documentaries allow you to come along for the ride. It's free. It's on demand. And no subscription is required. Grab some popcorn and come along for the journey.

Other Worlds: Europa

Cosmic Dawn

Planetary Defenders

Our Alien Earth: The Lava Tubes of Mauna Loa, Hawai'i

Our Alien Earth: Greece

Other Worlds: Titan

NASA Explorers: Sample Return

NASA Explorers: Space School

Listen to the Universe

Space Out!

You've explored Earth, tracked asteroids, visited distant worlds, and listened to the universe. It's time to relax with some tunes and images of Earth's beautiful Moon.

More Movies and Videos

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NASA+

NASA’s on-demand streaming service with original content from the space agency for the benefit of all. NASA+ is home to live launch coverage, documentaries, original series, and kids' content.

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NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

Videos produced by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

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NASA Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio brings NASA science and data to life with visualizations, animations, and images.

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Last Updated
Oct 01, 2026

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