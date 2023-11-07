Welcome to the new NASA Science website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

2 min read

Calling all Eclipse Enthusiasts: Become a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador!

By Vivian White, Astronomical Society of the Pacific

Two people stand looking up at the Sun, while holding solar filters against their eyes.
Eclipse Ambassadors help share information with their communities about how to safely observe the Sun, such as using handheld solar viewers.
Los Angeles Astronomical Society/Iraneide De Oliveira

Are you an astronomy enthusiast or undergraduate student with a passion for sharing space science? We are excited to share with you a wonderful opportunity to become an official NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and help your community experience the awe and wonder of science. 

In this exciting NASA partnership funded through NASA's Science Activation program, undergraduate students and experienced eclipse enthusiasts who become Eclipse Ambassadors will pair up to engage and prepare local communities in advance of the April 2024 solar eclipse. All training, partnerships, resources, and connections with local underserved partners will be provided. The program supports community outreach before the upcoming 2024 eclipse in communities off the path of totality. Undergraduates will also receive a stipend and opportunities to further their involvement in NASA programs. 

If this interests you, apply today. You can also find Eclipse Ambassadors near you via our Eclipse Ambassadors map. We are still recruiting and partnering hundreds of Eclipse Ambassadors across the U.S. through the end of 2023, but don't hesitate. Your community needs you! 

What you'll find when you apply:

  • A supportive network of enthusiasts who regularly share eclipse support
  • A partner in your community (each partnership consists of an undergraduate and an eclipse enthusiast)
  • Materials including solar viewing glasses, activities, handouts, and more 
  • Connections to local community centers reaching underserved audiences
  • Regular social hours and presentations from experts in eclipses and communication 
  • Opportunities to continue your journey with NASA through collaborations with partners in heliophysics, education, and communication
Learn More and Apply
Four children stand with paper plates covering their faces. They are looking up toward the Sun.
People use handmade solar viewers to safely observe the Sun at Faulkner County Library in Arkansas.
Darcy Howard

Nov 07, 2023
