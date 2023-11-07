Calling all Eclipse Enthusiasts: Become a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador!

In this exciting NASA partnership funded through NASA's Science Activation program, undergraduate students and experienced eclipse enthusiasts who become Eclipse Ambassadors will pair up to engage and prepare local communities in advance of the April 2024 solar eclipse. All training, partnerships, resources, and connections with local underserved partners will be provided. The program supports community outreach before the upcoming 2024 eclipse in communities off the path of totality. Undergraduates will also receive a stipend and opportunities to further their involvement in NASA programs.