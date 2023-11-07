Calling all Eclipse Enthusiasts: Become a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador!

2 min read
By Vivian White, Astronomical Society of the Pacific
Are you an astronomy enthusiast or undergraduate student with a passion for sharing space science? We are excited to share with you a wonderful opportunity to become an official NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and help your community experience the awe and wonder of science.
In this exciting NASA partnership funded through NASA's Science Activation program, undergraduate students and experienced eclipse enthusiasts who become Eclipse Ambassadors will pair up to engage and prepare local communities in advance of the April 2024 solar eclipse. All training, partnerships, resources, and connections with local underserved partners will be provided. The program supports community outreach before the upcoming 2024 eclipse in communities off the path of totality. Undergraduates will also receive a stipend and opportunities to further their involvement in NASA programs.
If this interests you, apply today. You can also find Eclipse Ambassadors near you via our Eclipse Ambassadors map. We are still recruiting and partnering hundreds of Eclipse Ambassadors across the U.S. through the end of 2023, but don't hesitate. Your community needs you!
What you'll find when you apply:
- A supportive network of enthusiasts who regularly share eclipse support
- A partner in your community (each partnership consists of an undergraduate and an eclipse enthusiast)
- Materials including solar viewing glasses, activities, handouts, and more
- Connections to local community centers reaching underserved audiences
- Regular social hours and presentations from experts in eclipses and communication
- Opportunities to continue your journey with NASA through collaborations with partners in heliophysics, education, and communication