March-April 2024: The Next Full Moon is the Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, or Worm Moon

As this lunar cycle progresses, the background of stars will appear to shift westward each evening (as the Earth moves around the Sun). Mercury will be dimming as it shifts toward the west-northwestern horizon, with April 3 the last evening it will be above the horizon as twilight ends and April 11 when it will pass between the Earth and the Sun, shifting from the evening to the morning sky. We are approaching the end of the opportunity to view Jupiter for this apparition, as it will shift lower towards the west-northwestern horizon each evening. The waxing Moon will pass by Jupiter on April 10, Pollux on April 14 and 15, Regulus on April 17 and 18, and Spica on April 22. By the evening of Tuesday, April 23 (the evening of the day of the full Moon after next), as twilight ends (at 8:56 PM EDT), the rising Moon will be 10 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon. The bright planet Jupiter will be 4 degrees above the west-northwestern horizon. The bright object appearing closest to overhead will be Regulus at 63 degrees above the southern horizon. Regulus is the 21st brightest star in our night sky and the brightest star in the constellation Leo the lion. The Arabic name for Regulus translates as "the heart of the lion." Although we see Regulus as a single star, it is actually four stars (two pairs of stars orbiting each other). Regulus is about 79 light-years from us.