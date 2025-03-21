NASA Reveals Semifinalists of Power to Explore Challenge

NASA has selected the 45 semifinalists of the Power to Explore Challenge, a national competition for K-12 students featuring the enabling power of radioisotopes.

A word cloud showing “superpowers” of the 45 semifinalists. NASA/David Lam

NASA selected 45 student essays as semifinalists of its 2024-2025 Power to Explore Challenge, a national competition for K-12 students featuring the enabling power of radioisotopes. Contestants were challenged to explore how NASA has powered some of its most famous science missions and to dream up how their personal “superpower” would energize their success on their own radioisotope-powered science mission to explore one of the nearly 300 moons of our solar system.

The competition asked students to learn about radioisotope power systems (RPS), a type of “nuclear battery” that NASA uses to explore the harshest, darkest, and dustiest parts of our solar system. RPS have enabled many spacecraft to explore a variety of these moons, some with active volcanoes, methane lakes, and intricate weather patterns similar to Earth. Many of these moons remain a mystery to us.

This year’s submissions to NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge were immensely enthralling, and we’re thrilled that the number of entries reached a record high. Carl Sandifer II Program Manager, NASA Radioisotope Power Systems Program

In 275 words or less, students wrote about a mission of their own that would use these space power systems to explore any moon in our solar system and described their own power to achieve their mission goals.

The Power to Explore Challenge offered students the opportunity to learn more about these reliable power systems, celebrate their own strengths, and interact with NASA’s diverse workforce. This year’s contest set a record, receiving 2,051 submitted entries from all 50 states, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Overseas.

"This year’s submissions to NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge were immensely enthralling, and we’re thrilled that the number of entries reached a record high,” said Carl Sandifer II, program manager of the Radioisotope Power Systems Program at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. “It was particularly interesting to see which moons the students selected for their individual essays, and the mysteries they hope to unravel. Their RPS-powered mission concepts always prove to be innovative, and it’s a joy to learn about their ‘superpowers’ that exemplify their path forward as the next generation of explorers.”

Entries were split into three categories: grades K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Every student who submitted an entry received a digital certificate, and over 4,859 participants who signed up received an invitation to the Power Up with NASA virtual event. Students learned about what powers the NASA workforce utilizes to dream big and work together to explore. Speakers included Carl Sandifer II, Dr. Wanda Peters, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for programs in the Science Mission Directorate and Dr. Zibi Turtle, principal investigator for NASA’s Dragonfly mission from the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

Fifteen national semifinalists in each grade category (45 semifinalists total) have been selected. These participants also will receive a NASA RPS prize pack. Finalists for this challenge will be announced on April 23.

Grades K-4

Vihaan Akhoury, Roseland, NJ

Ada Brolan, Somerville, MA

Ashwin Cohen, Washington D.C

Unnathi Chandra Devavarapu, San Marcos, CA

Levi Fisher, Portland, OR

Tamanna Ghosh, Orlando, FL

Ava Goodison, Arnold, MD

Anika Lal, Pflugerville, TX

Diya Loganathan, Secaucus, NJ

Mini M, Ann Arbor, MI

Mark Porter, Temple Hills, MD

Rohith Thiruppathy, Canton, MI

Zachary Tolchin, Guilford CT

Kavin Vairavan, West Windsor Township, NJ

Terry Xu, Arcadia, CA

Grades 5-8

Chowdhury Wareesha Ali, Solon OH

Caydin Brandes, Los Angeles, CA

Caleb Braswell, Crestview, FL

Lilah Coyan, Spokane, WA

Ashwin Dhondi Kubeer, Phoenix, AZ

Jonathan Gigi, Cypress, TX

Gagan Girish, Portland, OR

Maggie Hou, Snohomish, WA

Sanjay Koripelli, Louisville, KY

Isaiah Muniz, South Orange, NJ

Sarabhesh Saravanakumar, Bothell, WA

Eliya Schubert, Katonah, NY

Gabriel Traska, Fort Woth, TX

Jaxon Verbeck, Riggins, ID

Krish Vinodhkumar, Monrovia, MD

Grades 9-12

Samaria Berry, Kinder, LA

David Cai, Saipan, MP

Reggie Castro, Saipan, MP

Ryan Danyow, Rutland City, VT

Faiz Karim, Jericho, NY

Sakethram Kuncha, Chantilly, VA

Katerina Morin, Miami, FL

Emilio Olivares, Edmond, OK

Kairat Otorov, Trumbull, CT

Dev Rai, Herndon, VA

Shaurya Saxena, Irving, TX

Saanvi Shah, Bothell, WA

Niyant Sithamraju, San Ramon, CA

Anna Swenson, Henderson, NV

Alejandro Valdez, Orlando, FL

About the Challenge

The Power to Explore Student Challenge is funded by the NASA Science Mission Directorate’s Radioisotope Power Systems Program Office and managed and administered by Future Engineers under the direction of the NASA Tournament Lab, a part of the Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing Program in NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Kristin Jansen

NASA’s Glenn Research Center