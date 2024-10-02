2024 ASGSR Art Competition! 

Showcase your creative side and your research!
They say, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” This year’s ASGSR conference will include an art competition, inviting researchers to bring their science to life through art.
Consider submitting an entry for yourself or encourage your students to enter, too! Entries will be displayed at the 2024 ASGSR conference. Awards will be announced at the 2024 ASGSR Banquet on December 7, 2024.
Suggested subjects or themes: Your investigations or an interpretation of “Thriving in Space,” the National Academies’ Decadal Survey title.
Award categories:
- Cover of the ASGSR’s 2025 Open-Access journal Gravitational and Space Research, selected by the GSR Editorial Board
- Artistic Merit award, as voted by ASGSR conference attendees
- Technical Merit, as voted by ASGSR conference attendees
Criteria:
- To participate, at least one of the artists is required to be a registered attendee at the meeting and the art must be physically displayed during the meeting.
- We recommend you mount your art with a rigid backing or frame, so it stands up on the provided easel, with a maximum size no greater than 25 x 16 inches. If traveling by air, please make sure to consider luggage size.
- The display should include a title of the piece, artists/affiliations and a brief explanation (a few sentences). Voting will be by Title, so please try to use a concise and catchy title that is easy to write on the ballot.
- Similar to what one would see in an art gallery, the quality of printing, use of border, frames, 3D effects, etc., can significantly enhance the visual and professional appeal of your artwork.
- Eligible entries for the GSR Journal Cover and Technical Merit must be original scientific imagery.
- Eligible entries for Artistic Merit can include images (photographs or computer-generated), paintings, drawings, or sketches of gravitational and space research phenomena.
- Rearrangement, assembly, or other creative mixing of images into an art-form is appropriate and encouraged only for the Artistic Merit category, whereas the GSR Journal Cover entries must be original imagery.
Additional information:
- You are expected to set up your display at the meeting site at the start of the conference and remove it by the end of the meeting. ASGSR will provide easels for your art displays.
- ASGSR cannot guarantee the security of your artwork while on display at the hotel.
- Submission indicates your permission for your artwork to be displayed on the ASGSR website.
- “Thriving in Space” entries may be featured in NASA communications products. Submission indicates permission for use of your art without compensation.
- Each registered attendee will receive an art ballot as part of the registration package.
The peer voting will occur throughout the conference until noon Saturday, December 7, 2024. We plan to announce the winners at the banquet.
How to submit your entry: Electronically submit a high-resolution image with a title, list of contributing artists and their affiliations, and brief explanation of your submission to Kelly Bailey at Art.ASGSR@gmail.com by November 8, 2024.
We encourage you to submit an entry and look forward to a very successful event!