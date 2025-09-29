New File Download Process for PSI Large Requests

A recent update to the PSI database improves how large dataset downloads are handled, resulting in more efficient processing for users.

Download requests larger than 1GB are now delivered via email, rather than downloading directly from the website. This allows the system to prepare your files in the background so you can continue working without delays, accessing the files at your convenience once your request is processed.

Why The Change?

This update improves user experience by:

Reducing system lag and download interruptions.

and download interruptions. Allowing you to stay productive while files are processed in the background.

while files are processed in the background. Increasing reliability of large downloads.

of large downloads. Delivering files in manageable parts, making them easier to handle and extract.

How Does it Work?

To download files larger than 1GB:

1. Users select 2 or more desired files and click “Download Zip.”

2. In the Prepared Large Download section:

Enter the email address where the download access links should be sent.

Check the box to confirm: “I understand large downloads are delivered in multiple parts via email.”

Click “Send me the links.”

3. Users will receive an email confirming the download request has been submitted.

4. Once the files are ready, users receive a second email with link(s) to access the download. NOTE: Download links are valid for 7 days from the time you receive the email. Be sure to save the requested files before the links expire.

Best Practices

To ensure a smooth and efficient download experience, especially when working with large datasets, follow these best practices to help reduce processing time, prevent errors, and simplify file handling.