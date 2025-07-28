OSDR Chats with Begum Mathyk

OSDR Chats: Dr Begum Mathyk Presents Latest Research in this OSDR-Enabled Publication

Welcome to "OSDR Chats," an interview series featuring authors of publications that were enabled by the Open Science Data Repository (OSDR). Researchers share highlights and insights into their work, emphasizing the valuable roles played by the OSDR in their research. This newest interview features Dr Begum Mathyk who discusses her paper “Spaceflight induces changes in gene expression profiles linked to insulin and estrogen", one of 45 that were part of the Nature Press package publications.

Organismal adaptations to spaceflight have been characterized at the molecular level in model organisms, including Drosophila and C. elegans. This study extends such molecular work to energy metabolism and sex hormone signaling in mice and humans. The findings of this research underscore the critical importance of in-depth hormonal studies on the effects of space travel, which are vital for enabling further human exploration of space. The study also emphasizes the need for further research focused on women's health and the development of tailored healthcare strategies for space environments.

OSDR recently spoke to Dr Mathyk to hear about the highlights of this publication and about how the OSDR and Analysis Working Groups (AWGs) enabled this publication.