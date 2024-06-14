Summary of the Ninth DSCOVR EPIC and NISTAR Science Team Meeting

Figure 1. Sun-Earth-Vehicle (SEV) angle (red curve) and the distance between Earth and the DSCOVR satellite (blue curve) versus time starting from the DSCOVR launch on February 15, 2015 to April 1, 2024. These two measurements are used to track the location and orientation, respectively, of DSCOVR. The spacecraft changes its location by about 200,000 km (~124,274 mi) over about a 3-month period, and its SEV gets close to zero (which would correspond to perfect backscattering). The gap around the year 2020 was when DSCOVR was in Safe Mode for an extended period.

Figure credit: Adam Szabo (Original figure by Alexander Marshak, with data provided by Joe Park/NOAA)