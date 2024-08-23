Hubble Reaches a Lonely Light in the Dark

The Tucana Dwarf galaxy resides about 3 million light-years away, at the far edge of our Local Group of galaxies.

NASA, ESA, C. Gallart (Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias), A. del Pino Molina (Centro de Estudios de Fisica del Cosmos de Aragon), and R. van der Marel (Space Telescope Science Institute); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)