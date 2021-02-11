More Stories

Join us in acknowledging and celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Thursday, February 11th. This day of observance was established to recognize the critical role women and girls must play in when it comes to science and technology, as well as highlight the importance of their full access and participation.

Many of our NASA Citizen Science projects are being led by extremely talented, admirable, and strong women. Read about just two of our science leads, Dr. Marilé Colón Robles and Dr. Liz MacDonald.

NASA's Citizen Science Program:

