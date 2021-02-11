Published: 
Feb 11, 2021

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Join us in acknowledging and celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Thursday, February 11th. This day of observance was established to recognize the critical role women and girls must play in when it comes to science and technology, as well as highlight the importance of their full access and participation.

Many of our NASA Citizen Science projects are being led by extremely talented, admirable, and strong women. Read about just two of our science leads, Dr. Marilé Colón Robles and Dr. Liz MacDonald.

Portrait photo of two women

NASA’s Citizen Science Program:
Learn about NASA citizen science projects
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

More Stories

Help NASA Explore Mars from Home!
NASA Calls on Gamers, Citizen Scientists to Help Map World’s Corals
Register for our Panel on Data Mash-Ups: Using Citizen Science Data in Conjunction with Other NASA Data Sets
Comb the Edges of the Solar System with the Catalina Outer Solar System Survey
Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and 25th anniversary of The GLOBE Program!