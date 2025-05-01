Amateur Radio Scientists Shine at the 2025 HamSCI Workshop

A collage of Posters from HamSCI’s March workshop. You can read them all online

Love Ham Radio? The HamSCI project fosters collaboration between amateur radio operators and professional researchers. Its goals are to advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities, encourage the development of modern technologies to support this research, and provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the public.

HamSCI held its annual Workshop, 'HamSCI's Big Year', at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in late March. Over 100 members of the HamSCI community attended: researchers, students (secondary through graduate level), and citizen scientist volunteers. Over the two-day event, in-person and virtual participants experienced twenty-five talks on topics ranging from analysis of HamSCI's 2023/24 Festivals of Eclipse Ionospheric Science events to space weather observations made during the May 10, 2024 geomagnetic superstorm.

The Workshop hosted a variety of Keynote and Invited Tutorial speakers, including distinguished scientists and leaders in the Amateur (ham) Radio community. The Workshop concluded with a poster session, featuring current research, ongoing educational activities, and concepts for future events involving Sun-space-Earth science topics. Posters were submitted from the US, Brazil, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and Turkey.

Explore the workshop presentations and posters. Videos of conference presentations will be available at the HamSCI website in a few months.

HamSCI is supported by NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) foundation.