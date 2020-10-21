More Stories

NASA citizen science can be a great teaching tool, especially during times like these when it’s difficult to run in-person experiments.

Dr. Stephany Taylor, Assistant Professor of Physics at Shaw University uses NASA’s Floating Forests citizen science project in her introductory science classes to help her students learn about the process of doing science and experience being part of an active scientific investigation.

Shaw University is a Historically Black University (HBCU) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NASA citizen scientists in Professor Stephany Taylor’s class research how the Earth’s climate is changing via the Floating Forests citizen science project. First row: Whitney Osideko, Dr. Stephany Taylor, Seana Finn, Nehemiah Simeon. Second row: Djakata Walker, Marc Almazor, Colby Hughes, Wesley Breland. Third row: Hakeem Thompson, Madison Moore, Thandi Kololo, Beylla Shaw. Not shown: Kundai Manyonga, Khalani McCracken, Brianna Smith, and Ashley Neely.

Resources:

For more information on how to use Floating Forests citizen science project as a teaching tool, contact Molly Simon at Molly@zooniverse.org.

https://twitter.com/FloatingForests

