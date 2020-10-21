More Stories

Is Your Science Classroom Currently Closed? Try Some Citizen Science!
NASA citizen science can be a great teaching tool, especially during times like these when it’s difficult to run in-person experiments.
Dr. Stephany Taylor, Assistant Professor of Physics at Shaw University uses NASA’s Floating Forests citizen science project in her introductory science classes to help her students learn about the process of doing science and experience being part of an active scientific investigation.
Shaw University is a Historically Black University (HBCU) in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Resources:
For more information on how to use Floating Forests citizen science project as a teaching tool, contact Molly Simon at Molly@zooniverse.org.
https://twitter.com/FloatingForests
NASA’s Citizen Science Program:
List of current NASA citizen science projects
