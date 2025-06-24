Suggested Searches

Live or Fly a Plane in California? Help NASA Measure Ozone Pollution!

Ozone high in the stratosphere protects us from the Sun’s ultraviolet light. But ozone near the ground is a pollutant that harms people and plants. The San Joaquin Valley has some of the most polluted air in the country, and NASA scientists with the new Ozone Where We Live (OWWL) project are working to measure ozone and other pollutants there. They need your help!  

Do you live or work in Bakersfield, CA? Sign up to host an ozone sensor! It’s like a big lunch box that you place in your yard, but it’s not packed with tuna and crackers. It’s filled with sensors that measure temperature and humidity and sniff out dangerous gases like methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and of course, ozone. 

Can you fly a plane? Going to the San Joaquin Valley? Sign up to take an ozone sensor on your next flight! You can help measure ozone levels in layers of the atmosphere that are hard for satellites to investigate. Scientists will combine the data you take with data from NASA’s TEMPO satellite to improve air quality models and measurements within the region. Find out more here or email: Emma.l.yates@nasa.gov

The Ozone Where We Live project logo, which shows a sunlit multi-story building with a small aircraft flying over it leaving a yellow contrail in a blue sky. In white letters on a blue field circling the image are the words “OWWL Ozone Where We Live.”
Join the Ozone Where We Live (OWWL) project and help NASA scientists protect the people of the San Joaquin Valley!
Credit: Emma Yates

Jun 24, 2025

