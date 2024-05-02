4 min read

NASA Selects Students for Europa Clipper Intern Program

NASA has selected 40 undergraduate students for the first year of its Europa ICONS (Inspiring Clipper: Opportunities for Next-generation Scientists) internship program, supporting the agency’s Europa Clipper mission. Europa ICONS matches students with mentors from the mission’s science team for a 10-week program to conduct original scientific research on topics related to the mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa. 

Artist’s rendering of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The program is planned to run every year until Europa Clipper completes its prime mission in 2034 and is open to applications from all U.S. undergraduate STEM majors, with preference given to students from non-high research activity universities and underserved institutions.

ICONS internships may be in-person at the mentor's institution, virtual, or hybrid, depending on the research project and needs of the mentor and intern. As part of the program, students and mentors will convene for a two-day meeting at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. The first Europa ICONS internship will run Monday, June 3 through Friday, Aug. 9.

The students selected for the Europa ICONS program in 2024 are:

Sarah Ruetschle, John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio

Cole Anderson, University of California, Santa Cruz

Hamza Ouriour, Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston

Ethan Piacenti, Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois

Jared Bouck, Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona

Kayla Blair, Northern Arizona University

Carly Davis, McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Matthew Perkins, Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colorado

Angela Zhang, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York

Arianna Rodriguez Ortiz, University of Puerto Rico–Mayaguez

Beverly Malugin Ayala, University of Puerto Rico–Mayaguez

Jeansel Johnson-Ayala, University of Puerto Rico–Rio Piedras 

Akemi Takeuchi, University of Maryland, College Park

Sofia Merchant-Dest, University of Maryland–University College in Adelphi

Gradon Robbins, University of Florida in Gainesville

Jason Sioeng, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Tyler Yuen, San Jose State University in San Jose, California

Dallin Nelson, Southern Utah University in Cedar City

Eric Stinemetz, University of Houston–Downtown

Lucas Nerbonne, Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont

Hope Jerris, Middlebury College

Jacob Dietrich, Indiana University, Southeast in New Albany

Jocelyn Mateo, Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio

Samuel Brown, San Diego Mesa College in San Diego

Madison Stanford, Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles

Bryce McGimsey, Solano Community College in Fairfield, California

Noah Alayon, CUNY LaGuardia Community College in Queens, New York

Trevor Erwin, University of Texas at Austin

Ava Frost, Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts

Brianna Casey, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York

Fatima Mendoza, Texas Tech University in Lubbock

Daniel Voyles, Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California

Swaroop Sathyanarayanan, Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta

Jay Patel, Louisiana State University College of Engineering in Baton Rouge

Juliane Keiper, Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts

Emory Long, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee

Scott Chang, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Hayden Ferrell, Arizona State University in Tempe

Isabella Musto, Denison University in Granville, Ohio

Elizabeth Kirby, College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina

The Europa Clipper mission’s three main science objectives are to determine the thickness of the moon’s icy shell and its surface interactions with the ocean below, to investigate its composition, and to characterize its geology. The mission’s detailed exploration of Europa will help scientists better understand the astrobiological potential for habitable worlds beyond our planet.

The Europa ICONS program is managed by the Planetary Science Division within NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington and is part of a larger effort known as Clipper Next Gen, a decade-long strategy using the Europa Clipper mission to train and diversify the next generation of planetary scientists.

Managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, JPL leads the development of the Europa Clipper mission in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. APL designed the main spacecraft body in collaboration with JPL and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, executes program management of the Europa Clipper mission.

For more information on the Europa ICONS program, visit:
https://science.nasa.gov/planetary-science/europa-clipper-icons-internships/

Karen Fox / Charles Blue
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1257 / 202-802-5345
karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / charles.e.blue@nasa.gov

