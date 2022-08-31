According to a July 29, 2022 report from the International Food Security and Nutrition Working Group, the worst drought conditions in 70 years across the Horn of Africa have more than 16 million people coping with a shortage of drinking water. Yields of key crops are down for the third year in a row, milk production is in decline, and more than 9 million livestock animals have been lost due to a lack of water and suitable forage land. At the same time, regional conflicts, COVID-19, locusts, and the Ukraine War have caused price spikes and shortages of basic commodities. An estimated 18 to 21 million people now "face high levels of acute food insecurity" in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

Read more: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/150217/deep-concern-about-food-security-in-eastern-africa

Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio

