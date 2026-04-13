Hubble Spies an Active Spiral

A luminous swirl set against the deep black of space, the barred spiral galaxy IC 486 glows with a soft, ethereal light in this new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image.

IC 486 lies right on the edge of the constellation Gemini (the Twins), around 380 million light-years from Earth. Classified as a barred spiral galaxy, it features a bright central bar-shaped structure from which its spiral arms unfurl, wrapping around the core in a smooth, almost ring-like pattern.

Hubble’s keen eye reveals subtle variations in color across the galaxy. The pale, luminous center is dominated by older stars, while faint bluish regions in the surrounding disk trace pockets of more recent star formation. Wisps of dust thread through the galaxy’s structure, gently obscuring light and tracing regions of increased molecular gas where new stars are likely to form.

The barred spiral galaxy IC 486 glows with a soft, ethereal light in this new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. J. Koss, A. J. Barth

At the galaxy’s center a noticeable white glow outshines the starlight around it. This is light from IC 486’s active galactic nucleus (AGN), which is powered by a supermassive black hole more than 100 million times the mass of the Sun. Every sufficiently large galaxy hosts a supermassive black hole at its center, but some of these black holes are particularly ravenous, assembling vast amounts of gas and dust into swirling accretion disks from which they feed. The intense heat generated by the orbiting disk of material generates intense radiation, including X-rays, which can outshine the entire rest of the galaxy. In these cases, the galaxy is known as an active galaxy, with an AGN at its center.

The data used to make this image comes from two separate observing programs — #17310 (PI: M. J. Koss) and #15444 (PI: A. J. Barth) — with similar aims: to survey nearby active galaxies like IC 486 and record detailed, high-quality images of their central black holes and the stars near the core of the galaxy. By combining Hubble’s sharp imaging capabilities with large comprehensive samples, these programs enable detailed comparisons of how stars, gas, dust, and black holes interact in galaxy centers.

This wide-field view of the spiral galaxy IC 486 from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features a vibrant scene of distant background galaxies and foreground stars. Some stars appear with characteristic diffraction spikes. However, much of the field is dominated by the more diffuse, orange-red smudges of far more distant galaxies. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. J. Koss, A. J. Barth

A key goal of this work is to understand how galaxies grow by linking their large-scale structures, such as bars and spiral arms, to activity in their nuclei. To achieve this, the research teams leverage both expert classifications and citizen science through Galaxy Zoo, with datasets they will ultimately release to the public. In parallel, researchers are using the same images to test how well large language models and other machine learning techniques can reproduce or extend human classifications, offering a new way to scale galaxy morphology studies to the largest surveys that telescopes like Euclid and the Vera Rubin Observatory are preforming, and NASA’s Roman Space Telescope will perform.

Beyond IC 486, distant background galaxies and foreground stars pepper the image. Some stars appear with characteristic diffraction spikes, while the more diffuse, reddish smudges are far more distant galaxies scattered across the cosmos.

Though it may appear calm and orderly, IC 486 is a dynamic system shaped by gravity and stellar evolution. Over millions of years, its structure will continue to evolve as stars are born, age, and fade, contributing to the ongoing story of galactic life in the universe.

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD

claire.andreoli@nasa.gov