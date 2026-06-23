2026 ALA Hyperwall Schedule

American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference, June 25-29, 2026

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #2243) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

5:45 PM —— Roman Space Telescope Quiz! —— Peter Sooy

—— —— Peter Sooy 6:00 PM —— NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events —— Martha Irene Saladino

—— —— Martha Irene Saladino 6:15 PM —— Open Science Resources for Libraries ——Amanda Adams

—— ——Amanda Adams 6:30 PM —— Launching NASA Earth Science Exhibits in Libraries Across America ——Eleanor Stokes

—— ——Eleanor Stokes 6:45 PM ——NASA Citizen Science Projects——Sarah Kirn

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

10:00 AM —— Heliophysics Jeopardy! ——Erin Mahoney

—— ——Erin Mahoney 10:15 AM —— NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events ——Martha Irene Saladino

—— ——Martha Irene Saladino 10:30 AM —— Nancy Grace Roman: The Person ——Courtney Lee

—— ——Courtney Lee 10:45 AM —— Cosmic Canvas: Exploring the Process of Science Through Art and Astronomy ——Tim Rhue

—— ——Tim Rhue 12:30 PM —— Roman Space Telescope Quiz! —— Peter Sooy

—— —— Peter Sooy 1:00 PM —— "Our Friend Orion" Children's Book Reading ——Lane Polak

—— ——Lane Polak 2:30 PM —— Heliophysics Jeopardy! ——Erin Mahoney

—— ——Erin Mahoney 3:00 PM ——" The Adventure of Echo the Bat" Book Reading ——Ginger Butcher

——" ——Ginger Butcher 3:30 PM —— Bring a NASA Solar System Ambassador to YOUR Library! ——Danielle Diamond

—— ——Danielle Diamond 3:45 PM——Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color——Christine Milotte

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

10:00 AM —— Webb Space Telescope Quiz! ——Peter Sooy

—— ——Peter Sooy 10:15 AM —— Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color ——Christine Milottet

—— ——Christine Milottet 10:30 AM —— Science Explorer (SciX) Demo ——Daniel Chivvis

—— ——Daniel Chivvis 10:45 AM —— NASA Data and Open Science Quiz! ——Adam Farragut

—— ——Adam Farragut 12:30 PM —— Heliophysics Jeopardy! ——Erin Mahoney

—— ——Erin Mahoney 1:00 PM —— "There and Back with EGS" Children's Book Reading ——Lane Polak

—— ——Lane Polak 2:30 PM —— Real NASA Research Projects Open to Everyone ——Sarah Kirn

—— ——Sarah Kirn 3:00 PM —— Cosmic Canvas: Exploring the Process of Science Through Art and Astronomy ——Tim Rhue

—— ——Tim Rhue 3:30 PM —— NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events —— Martha Irene Saladino

—— —— Martha Irene Saladino 3:45 PM——Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color——Milotte

MONDAY, JUNE 29