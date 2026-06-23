2026 ALA Hyperwall Schedule

American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference, June 25-29, 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #2243) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
- 5:45 PM ——Roman Space Telescope Quiz! —— Peter Sooy
- 6:00 PM ——NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events —— Martha Irene Saladino
- 6:15 PM ——Open Science Resources for Libraries ——Amanda Adams
- 6:30 PM ——Launching NASA Earth Science Exhibits in Libraries Across America ——Eleanor Stokes
- 6:45 PM ——NASA Citizen Science Projects——Sarah Kirn
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
- 10:00 AM——Heliophysics Jeopardy!——Erin Mahoney
- 10:15 AM——NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events——Martha Irene Saladino
- 10:30 AM——Nancy Grace Roman: The Person——Courtney Lee
- 10:45 AM——Cosmic Canvas: Exploring the Process of Science Through Art and Astronomy——Tim Rhue
- 12:30 PM——Roman Space Telescope Quiz! —— Peter Sooy
- 1:00 PM——"Our Friend Orion" Children's Book Reading——Lane Polak
- 2:30 PM——Heliophysics Jeopardy!——Erin Mahoney
- 3:00 PM——"The Adventure of Echo the Bat" Book Reading——Ginger Butcher
- 3:30 PM——Bring a NASA Solar System Ambassador to YOUR Library!——Danielle Diamond
- 3:45 PM——Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color——Christine Milotte
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
- 10:00 AM——Webb Space Telescope Quiz!——Peter Sooy
- 10:15 AM——Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color——Christine Milottet
- 10:30 AM——Science Explorer (SciX) Demo——Daniel Chivvis
- 10:45 AM——NASA Data and Open Science Quiz!——Adam Farragut
- 12:30 PM——Heliophysics Jeopardy!——Erin Mahoney
- 1:00 PM——"There and Back with EGS" Children's Book Reading——Lane Polak
- 2:30 PM——Real NASA Research Projects Open to Everyone——Sarah Kirn
- 3:00 PM——Cosmic Canvas: Exploring the Process of Science Through Art and Astronomy——Tim Rhue
- 3:30 PM——NASA's Next Flagship is Launching Soon! Share in the Excitement with Roman Community Events—— Martha Irene Saladino
- 3:45 PM——Journey Through the Heliosphere: The Sun-Earth System in Color——Milotte
MONDAY, JUNE 29
- 9:45 AM——Webb Space Telescope Quiz!——Peter Sooy
- 10:00 AM——“Hooray for SLS" Children's——Lane Polak
- 10:30 AM——Bring a NASA Solar System Ambassador to YOUR Library!——Mark Benson