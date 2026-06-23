58th Girl Scouts Unite Event, July 23-25, 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #206) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
Thursday, July 23
|11:00AM - 11:15 AM
|From Daisy to NASA Engineer
|Barbara Hilton
|11:15AM - 11:30 AM
|Exploring Mars, The Planet Next Door
|Lindsay Hays
|11:30AM - 11:45 AM
|Get Ready With Me: Going to the Moon
|Naoma McCall
|11:45Am - 12:00 PM
|NASA Is for Everyone! (talk about careers at NASA beyond science and engineering)
|Amy Kaminski
|12:00PM - 12:15 PM
|Finding Asteroids Before They Find Us: Planetary Defense at NASA
|Kelly Fast
|2:15 PM - 2:30 PM
|How to Nerd Your Way Into Science Communications
|Karen Romano Young
|2:30 PM - 2:45 PM
|Earth: Exploring our home planet is a team effort
|Lesley Ott
|2:45 PM - 3:00 PM
|TBD
|Jenny Mottar
|3:00 PM - 3:15 PM
|The Journey Starts HERE: One CREW, Your HOME, Our MISSION
|Kaitlin Harbeck
|3:15 PM - 3:30PM
|TBD - Artemis Overview
|Dominique Brewer
|3:45 PM - 4:00 PM
|Social Media... For Science!
|Sofie Bates
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