58th Girl Scouts Unite Event

11:00AM - 11:15 AM From Daisy to NASA Engineer Barbara Hilton

11:15AM - 11:30 AM Exploring Mars, The Planet Next Door Lindsay Hays

11:30AM - 11:45 AM Get Ready With Me: Going to the Moon Naoma McCall

11:45Am - 12:00 PM NASA Is for Everyone! (talk about careers at NASA beyond science and engineering) Amy Kaminski