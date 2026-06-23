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58th Girl Scouts Unite Event

NASA

Jun 23, 2026
Article

58th Girl Scouts Unite Event, July 23-25, 2026

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #206) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

Thursday, July 23

11:00AM - 11:15 AMFrom Daisy to NASA EngineerBarbara Hilton
11:15AM - 11:30 AMExploring Mars, The Planet Next DoorLindsay Hays
11:30AM - 11:45 AMGet Ready With Me: Going to the MoonNaoma McCall
11:45Am - 12:00 PMNASA Is for Everyone! (talk about careers at NASA beyond science and engineering)Amy Kaminski
12:00PM - 12:15 PMFinding Asteroids Before They Find Us: Planetary Defense at NASAKelly Fast

2:15 PM - 2:30 PMHow to Nerd Your Way Into Science CommunicationsKaren Romano Young
2:30 PM - 2:45 PMEarth: Exploring our home planet is a team effortLesley Ott
2:45 PM - 3:00 PMTBDJenny Mottar
3:00 PM - 3:15 PMThe Journey Starts HERE: One CREW, Your HOME, Our MISSIONKaitlin Harbeck
3:15 PM - 3:30PMTBD - Artemis OverviewDominique Brewer
3:45 PM - 4:00 PMSocial Media... For Science!Sofie Bates

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