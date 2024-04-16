A Solar Neighborhood Census, Thanks to NASA Citizen Science

Brown dwarfs are not quite stars and not quite planets, but somewhere in between. They are generally more massive than Jupiter but do not fuse hydrogen in their cores the way even the lowest-mass stars do. The study supports the idea that the process of forming brown dwarfs is somehow different from the process of forming higher mass stars. Both kinds of objects are thought to form when a cloud of gas and dust collapses, but there could be different “seeds” that determine whether one kind of object forms versus another.