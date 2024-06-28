An Eclipse Megamovie Megastar

Nazmus “Naz” Nasir is a software engineer by day, and an astrophotographer by night….and sometimes by day as well! This April, Naz participated in NASA’s Eclipse Megamovie 2024 project, photographing the total solar eclipse. He posted online a spectacular video composed of stabilized and aligned photographs of the sun taken during totality. The video includes links to tutorials Naz created to teach viewers the techniques he used.
“I have had an interest in astronomy since childhood,” Naz says on his website, Naztronomy. “Until recently, I was unable to pursue my dreams of being an astronomer. But now, I have my own telescope which allows me to view the heavens like never before.”
We hope you’ll share your eclipse photographs and videos like Naz has done. Eclipse Megamovie will be accepting photographs from the April 8th solar eclipse again in June, so if you have a photograph of the eclipse, please send it in! Your photographs will help us investigate the secret lives of solar jets and plasma plumes.