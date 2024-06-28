1 min read

An Eclipse Megamovie Megastar

Nasmus Nazir's High Dynamic Range image, created with processed photographs of the Sun's corona taken during the total solare eclipse on April 8th, 2024.
Credits: Naztronomy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Nazmus “Naz” Nasir is a software engineer by day, and an astrophotographer by night….and sometimes by day as well! This April, Naz participated in NASA’s Eclipse Megamovie 2024 project, photographing the total solar eclipse. He posted online a spectacular video composed of stabilized and aligned photographs of the sun taken during totality. The video includes links to tutorials Naz created to teach viewers the techniques he used.

“I have had an interest in astronomy since childhood,” Naz says on his website, Naztronomy. “Until recently, I was unable to pursue my dreams of being an astronomer. But now, I have my own telescope which allows me to view the heavens like never before.”

We hope you’ll share your eclipse photographs and videos like Naz has done. Eclipse Megamovie will be accepting photographs from the April 8th solar eclipse again in June, so if you have a photograph of the eclipse, please send it in! Your photographs will help us investigate the secret lives of solar jets and plasma plumes.

@DoNASAScience
@DoNASAScience

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 28, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

In the background, the bottom half of the image is filled with a portion of Earth. The top half is the very dark blue of space. Separating the two are bands of glowing greens and red, depicting the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere. In the foreground, a satellite. The satellite has two rectangular wing-like structures jutting out from the right and left of a silver rectangular box. On the top are 3 large white dishes.
5 min read

Alphabet Soup: NASA’s GOLD Finds Surprising C, X Shapes in Atmosphere

Article1 day ago
5 min read

Studying the Sun

Science in Space: June 2024 The Sun wields a huge influence on Earth. Its gravity holds our planet in its orbit, and solar energy drives the seasons, ocean currents, weather, climate, radiation belts, and auroras on Earth. The solar wind, a flow of charged particles from the Sun, constantly bombards Earth’s magnetosphere, a vast magnetic […]

Article1 week ago
**Alt Text:** A person is working on a laptop with a screen displaying graphs and text. The screen has a large overlay with the text "Achievement Unlocked! Completed 2 full datasets!" The person's right hand is visible on the trackpad, and various browser tabs are open at the top of the screen, indicating an active and busy research session. The environment suggests a focus on data analysis and scientific work.
2 min read

Happy Birthday, Redshift Wrangler!

Article1 week ago