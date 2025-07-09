Suggested Searches

Polar Tourists Give Positive Reviews to NASA Citizen Science in Antarctica

Jul 09, 2025
Citizen science projects result in an overwhelmingly positive impact on the polar tourism experience. That’s according to a new paper analyzing participant experiences in the first two years of FjordPhyto, a NASA Citizen Science project..  

The FjordPhyto citizen science project invites travelers onboard expedition cruise vessels to gather data and samples during the polar summer season, helping researchers understand changes in microalgae communities in response to melting glaciers. Travelers in Antarctica from November to March help collect phytoplankton and ocean data from polar regions facilitated by trained expedition guides. 

The new research found that ninety-seven percent of respondents reported that participating in citizen science enriched their travel experience. The paper provides a first understanding of the impact of citizen science projects on the tourism experience.  

“I was worried that I would feel guilty being a tourist in a place as remote and untouched as Antarctica,” said one anonymous FjordPhyto participant. “But being able to learn and be a part of citizen science, whilst constantly being reminded of our environmental responsibilities, made me feel less like just a visitor and more a part of keeping the science culture that Antarctica is known for alive and well.” 

Scientists in cold-weather gear collect a water sample from a small boat in a polar region, with others observing from a nearby inflatable boat.
Travelers in Antarctica participate in collecting phytoplankton and ocean data from polar regions facilitated by trained expedition guides.
Credit: Mathew Farrell courtesy of Robert Gilmore

Jul 09, 2025

