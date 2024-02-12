Event advertisement with a cup of cocoa in a NASA mug steaming in the foreground and a snowy mountain range in the background. Join the next Do NASA Science LIVE event as we explore ways to participate in NASA’s winter-themed volunteer research projects. Register here for this event on February 21st at 7pm ET. (credit: SciStarter)
Credit: SciStarter

Snow and ice are everywhere this time of year—mountain tops, Alaska, and even outer space. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us for the next Do NASA Science LIVE event as we explore ways to participate in NASA’s winter-themed volunteer research projects. On this interactive Zoom call, you’ll chat with five scientists who will describe how you can participate in their NASA research. No previous experience is required—just access to a computer or smartphone. Registration is free, required, and now open.

Discover how to fill important data gaps in understanding what “cold” means on Earth AND in space. Sometimes cold is relative and the coldest objects in space—still warmer than Jupiter– are vital for teaching us about how stars and planets form. Help us understand and protect our own planet too! We will hear from the researchers behind: Mountain Rain or SnowFresh Eyes on Ice, Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors, GLOBE Observer Land Cover, and the Sungrazer Project.

Register here to join in the conversation, connect with scientists, and contribute to real science: February 21st at 7pm ET for "What’s it mean to be cool?". Bring the whole family! Everyone is welcome.

Feb 12, 2024
