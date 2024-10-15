Eclipse Megamovie Coding Competition

Making the most of a solar eclipse demands attention to detail. Do you have what it takes? NASA’s Eclipse Megamovie project launched a new coding competition, and they need your help to organize images from the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse. This is your chance to make a lasting contribution to solar science!
The Eclipse Megamovie project asked volunteers to take photos of the total solar eclipse that took place on April 8, 2024 to discover the secret lives of solar jets and plumes. Many jets and plumes seem to disappear or change from the time they are formed on the Sun to when they move out into the solar wind. Thanks to the efforts of over 145 citizen scientists, more than 1 terabyte of photographs were collected and are now being analyzed. These images will help scientists track disappearing jets and plumes, shedding light on how these solar events impact space weather and our understanding of the Sun’s outer atmosphere.
One of the standout volunteers in the Eclipse Megamovie project is Hy Tran, a citizen scientist who earned praise from the science team for his detailed feedback and mentorship of fellow volunteers. “We love working with volunteers like Hy,” said Eclipse Megamovie scientist Hannah Hellman. “They bring passion, experience, and technological knowledge to our projects.”
Tran’s day job is in metrology—the science of measurement (not to be confused with meteorology!). “In my professional life,” said Tran, “I support a measurement standards and calibration program, so we live by having good procedures!” He also volunteers in technical societies, focusing on standards development, engineering, and technology education. Outside of work, Hy mentors and serves as a local leader in science/technology/engineering/mathematics (STEM) outreach. He loves woodturning and dabbles in amateur astrophotography and underwater photography. The technical challenges of participating in eclipse science projects so far have hit his sweet spot.
Although it will be a while until the next eclipse, the Eclipse Megamovie team still needs your help. Join volunteers like Hy and participate in their coding competition! Your mission is to create the most accurate sorting machine that categorizes a solar eclipse photograph into a specific solar eclipse phase. Not only will your code help organize the massive amounts of data collected, but you’ll also have the chance to win some prizes.
Prizes for the Competition
- First Place: Image-stabilized binoculars with solar filters, a feature on the Eclipse Megamovie website, an Eclipse Megamovie Team Patch, a NASA calendar, an Eclipse Megamovie sticker, and a First Prize Certificate.
- Second and Third Place: A feature on the Eclipse Megamovie website, an Eclipse Megamovie Team Patch, a NASA calendar, an Eclipse Megamovie sticker, and a certificate.
Think you’ve got the skills to tackle this challenge? Visit the Eclipse Megamovie project website to sign up today!
For more information, visit the Eclipse Megamovie page at Kaggle: http://kaggle.com/competitions/eclipse-megamovie.