Suggested Searches

2 min read

Redshift Wranglers Reach Remarkable Milestones

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Mar 06, 2025
Article
A cartoon astronaut wearing a cowboy hat stands against a background of a deep-space galaxy field. The astronaut is holding a lasso that encircles a colorful spiral galaxy icon, which is connected to a zoomed-in spectral graph with highlighted peaks. The background features numerous stars and galaxies.
At Redshift Wrangler, anyone with a smartphone or laptop can help clock the expansion of the universe using light from distant galaxies.
Sadie Coffin

A “classification” is when a volunteer or citizen scientist finishes marking up or sorting one image or other piece of data. Each classification done by volunteers for the Redshift Wrangler project tells us something about the distance and age of a far-away galaxy, bringing us one step closer to understanding how galaxies evolve. These volunteers met a major milestone this week: 200,000 classifications completed! 

That’s not all. The Redshift Wrangler project has received over 3,000 comments on Zooniverse talk boards, and has begun preparing a paper on their first batch of 11,000 galaxies. The paper will incorporate data from the DEep Imaging Multi-Object Spectrograph (DEIMOS) from NASA’s Keck Observatory Archive, as well as data from the Gemini and Subaru telescopes.

“NASA's citizen science is a blessing, as I've found the Redshift Wrangler project to be such a rewarding experience,” said project volunteer, Baba Karthik Kalapatapu. “This project holds special meaning for me, as I had the unforgettable experience of visiting the Mauna Kea observatories, where I watched the Gemini North and Keck telescopes power on at sunset. I never could have imagined that I’d one day be working with data from those very telescopes—an incredible full-circle moment in my journey into understanding the cosmos.”

Ready to wrassle some distant galaxies yourself? Join the Redshift Wrangler project today! Lasso not required.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Mar 06, 2025
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

2 min read

2025 Aviation Weather Mission: Civil Air Patrol Cadets Help Scientists Study the Atmosphere with GLOBE Clouds

Article 2 days ago
6 min read

NASA’s Hubble Finds Kuiper Belt Duo May Be Trio

Article 2 days ago
1 min read

Hubble Captures New View of Colorful Veil

Article 6 days ago