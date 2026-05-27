Suggested Searches

 

2 min read

Ever Restless Mount Dukono Erupts

Image of the Day for May 27, 2026

The volcano on Indonesia’s Halmahera Island routinely ejects ash, volcanic gases, and volcanic bombs.

NASA Earth Observatory

May 27, 2026
Article
View more Images of the Day:
Parallel grayscale scan strips from Landsat 9, with the Moon appearing near the centerline of alternating strips before eventually appearing in all strips.
May 26, 2026
Instruments:
Topics:
An ash-rich plume streams northwest from the volcano amidst scattered puffy, white clouds.
An ash-rich volcanic plume streams from the volcano on May 13, 2026, in this image captured by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9.  
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin

In May 2026, the Global Volcanism Program reported nine actively erupting volcanoes in Indonesia—more than any other country at the time. Such activity is typical for the Southeast Asian archipelago, where eruptions have occurred at 55 volcanoes since the 1960s—the highest total for any country. Japan ranks second with eruptions at 40 volcanoes over that time period, followed by the United States with 39, according to Global Volcanism Program data.

Even for such an eruption-prone country, the persistence of activity at Mount Dukono stands out. The remote stratovolcano, located at the northern end of Halmahera Island, has been erupting nearly continuously since 1933, with near-daily rumbles and frequent emissions of ash and volcanic gases. The volcano routinely flings hunks of semi-molten rock, known as volcanic bombs, hundreds of meters from its vent.

This sort of activity at Dukono turned deadly on May 8, 2026, when ash and volcanic bombs rained down on a group of hikers. In the days following the tragedy, the mountain remained highly active. Indonesia's volcanological survey reported an average of 52 eruptive events per day between May 9 and 16, with ash plumes rising 400 to 4,300 meters (1,300 feet to 14,000 feet) above the summit.

NASA and other U.S. government satellites detected thermal anomalies, ash plumes, and sulfur dioxide emissions in recent days. Indonesian authorities have set the alert level at 2 (on a scale of 4) and warned the public to stay at least 4 kilometers (2 miles) from the crater.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Adam Voiland.

Downloads

An ash-rich plume streams northwest from the volcano amidst scattered puffy, white clouds.

May 13, 2026

JPEG (4.34 MB)

References & Resources

You may also be interested in:

Stay up-to-date with the latest content from NASA as we explore the universe and discover more about our home planet.
Home Reef Adds On
3 min read

The Tongan volcano expanded its mid-Pacific real estate during its latest eruptive phase.

Article
A Volcanic Medley Near Mammoth Lakes 
4 min read

A massive, old caldera and more recently formed craters shape the landscape in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

Article
Scoria Cones on Earth and Mars
7 min read

The hill-shaped features are a sign of explosive volcanic activity—a rarity on the Red Planet.

Article
Keep Exploring

Discover More from NASA Earth Science

Subscribe to Earth Observatory Newsletters

Subscribe to the Earth Observatory and get the Earth in your inbox.

Earth Observatory Image of the Day

NASA's Earth Observatory brings you the Earth, every day, with in-depth stories and stunning imagery.

Explore Earth Science

Earth Science Data

Open access to NASA’s archive of Earth science data