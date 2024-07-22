Seed Funding Proposals Due November 19 This Year!

Since it began in 2020, NASA’s Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP) has helped twenty-four new NASA citizen science projects get off the ground. This one-year funding opportunity aims to expand the pool of professional scientists who use citizen science techniques in their science investigations. We’d like to remind you about two key changes to the CSSFP program this year!

First, we heard that researchers could make better use of seed funding if it arrived in time to enable work during the summer — a crucial season for students, faculty, and interns.  To address this need, NASA is shifting the submission and review process to earlier in the year. The planning start date for CSSFP investigations for this next round is now May 1, 2025! Of course, an earlier start date means an earlier due date, so this year’s CSSFP proposals will be due November 19, 2024. Proposers are also asked to submit a Notice of Intent (optional) by October 1, 2024 to aid in planning the review panels. 

Second, if you are a current CSSFP grant recipient, you have the opportunity to request a No Cost Extension, which will allow you to continue spending your remaining funding during a second year. However, please note: the NASA Shared Services Center will reject late requests! All no-cost extension requests must be received more than 10 calendar days prior to the end date of your grant’s period of performance. Please check that date and be sure to submit your No Cost Extension requests more than 10 days prior.

We’re excited to receive your proposals and can’t wait to help you do NASA science with fantastic volunteers from around the world!

Previous Awards

2023 CSSFP Awards

2022 CSSFP Awards

2021 CSSFP Awards

A young scientist is measuring the growth of plants in a laboratory setting. She is wearing glasses, a navy blue jacket, and a lanyard around her neck. She uses a wooden ruler to measure the height of leafy green plants growing in a black tray under bright LED lights. The background shows various scientific posters and equipment, including a shelf with additional plants and grow lights.
NASA’s Citizen Science Seed Funding Program can help your project grow--like the seedlings in NASA’s Growing Beyond Earth Citizen Science project!
Credit: Growing Beyond Earth
@DoNASAScience
@DoNASAScience

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 22, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

Randi Neff of the NASA SciAct-funded Smoky Mountains STEM Collaborative presents at the National Rural STEM Learning Summit.
1 min read

NASA Science Activation Teams Present at National Rural STEM Summit

Article2 weeks ago
The image shows two black-and-white microscopic views of a material's surface, with each view spanning 10 micrometers. The left image, labeled "1g" and the right image, labeled "µg," depicts the material in microgravity, showing a more structured formation.
3 min read

NASA Selects 5 Proposals to Conduct Research Using Openly Available Data in the Physical Sciences Informatics System

Article3 weeks ago
1 min read

An Eclipse Megamovie Megastar

Article3 weeks ago