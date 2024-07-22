Seed Funding Proposals Due November 19 This Year!

First, we heard that researchers could make better use of seed funding if it arrived in time to enable work during the summer — a crucial season for students, faculty, and interns. To address this need, NASA is shifting the submission and review process to earlier in the year. The planning start date for CSSFP investigations for this next round is now May 1, 2025! Of course, an earlier start date means an earlier due date, so this year’s CSSFP proposals will be due November 19, 2024. Proposers are also asked to submit a Notice of Intent (optional) by October 1, 2024 to aid in planning the review panels.