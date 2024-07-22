Seed Funding Proposals Due November 19 This Year!

Since it began in 2020, NASA’s Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP) has helped twenty-four new NASA citizen science projects get off the ground. This one-year funding opportunity aims to expand the pool of professional scientists who use citizen science techniques in their science investigations. We’d like to remind you about two key changes to the CSSFP program this year!
First, we heard that researchers could make better use of seed funding if it arrived in time to enable work during the summer — a crucial season for students, faculty, and interns. To address this need, NASA is shifting the submission and review process to earlier in the year. The planning start date for CSSFP investigations for this next round is now May 1, 2025! Of course, an earlier start date means an earlier due date, so this year’s CSSFP proposals will be due November 19, 2024. Proposers are also asked to submit a Notice of Intent (optional) by October 1, 2024 to aid in planning the review panels.
Second, if you are a current CSSFP grant recipient, you have the opportunity to request a No Cost Extension, which will allow you to continue spending your remaining funding during a second year. However, please note: the NASA Shared Services Center will reject late requests! All no-cost extension requests must be received more than 10 calendar days prior to the end date of your grant’s period of performance. Please check that date and be sure to submit your No Cost Extension requests more than 10 days prior.
We’re excited to receive your proposals and can’t wait to help you do NASA science with fantastic volunteers from around the world!