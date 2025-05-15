Suggested Searches

2 min read

Space Cloud Watch Needs Your Photos of Night-Shining Clouds 

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

May 15, 2025
Article
Noctilucent clouds appear to glow against a dark blue sky. The clouds are an electric blue on top, fading to a dusty orange where they dip behind the hills on the horizon.
Noctilucent Clouds observed from Bozeman, MT on 16 July 2009 at 4:29 MDT. The Space Cloud Watch project needs more photos like this one to diagnose changes in our atmosphere!
Photo credit: Dr. Joseph A Shaw

Noctilucent or night-shining clouds are rare, high-altitude clouds that glow with a blue silvery hue at dusk or dawn when the Sun shines on them from below the horizon. These ice clouds typically occur near the North and South Poles but are increasingly being reported at mid- and low latitudes. Observing them helps scientists better understand how human activities may affect our atmosphere. 

Now, the Space Cloud Watch project is asking you to report your own observations of noctilucent clouds and upload your own photographs. Both recent photographs and photographs taken in the past are welcome and useful. Combined with satellite data and model simulations, your data can help us figure out why these noctilucent clouds are more frequently appearing at mid-low latitudes..  

“I find these clouds fascinating and can't wait to see the amazing pictures,” said project lead Dr. Chihoko Cullens from the University of Colorado, Boulder Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.  

Did you see or photograph any night-shining clouds? Upload them here. Later, the science team will transfer them to a site on the Zooniverse platform where you or other volunteers can help examine them and identify wave structures in the cloud images. 

If you love clouds, NASA has more citizen science projects for you. Try Cloudspotting on Mars, Cloudspotting on Mars: Shapes, or GLOBE Observer Clouds! 

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 15, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

1 min read

Will the Sun Ever Burn Out? We Asked a NASA Expert: Episode 60

Will the Sun ever burn out? Well, the Sun, just like the stars we see…

Article 8 hours ago
4 min read

Eclipses, Auroras, and the Spark of Becoming: NASA Inspires Future Scientists

Article 23 hours ago
6 min read

NASA Observes First Visible-light Auroras at Mars

Article 1 day ago