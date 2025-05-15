Space Cloud Watch Needs Your Photos of Night-Shining Clouds 

Noctilucent Clouds observed from Bozeman, MT on 16 July 2009 at 4:29 MDT. The Space Cloud Watch project needs more photos like this one to diagnose changes in our atmosphere! Photo credit: Dr. Joseph A Shaw

Noctilucent or night-shining clouds are rare, high-altitude clouds that glow with a blue silvery hue at dusk or dawn when the Sun shines on them from below the horizon. These ice clouds typically occur near the North and South Poles but are increasingly being reported at mid- and low latitudes. Observing them helps scientists better understand how human activities may affect our atmosphere.

Now, the Space Cloud Watch project is asking you to report your own observations of noctilucent clouds and upload your own photographs. Both recent photographs and photographs taken in the past are welcome and useful. Combined with satellite data and model simulations, your data can help us figure out why these noctilucent clouds are more frequently appearing at mid-low latitudes . .

“I find these clouds fascinating and can't wait to see the amazing pictures,” said project lead Dr. Chihoko Cullens from the University of Colorado, Boulder Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

Did you see or photograph any night-shining clouds? Upload them here. Later, the science team will transfer them to a site on the Zooniverse platform where you or other volunteers can help examine them and identify wave structures in the cloud images.

