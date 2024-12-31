Astronomy Activation Ambassadors: A New Era

Teacher participant, Domina Stamas (Westlake Charter School, Sacramento, California), had this to say: "My students and I are already benefiting greatly from the combination of NASA resources, science content, and curricular materials we have received from the AAA project. The evening at Lick Observatory talking with the astronomers who were using the research telescopes watching the laser guide star setup in action was a rich experience. I can convey to my students how scientists actually practice their craft."