2 min read

Celebrate the Heliophysics Big Year with Free Heliophysics and Math Webinars from NASA HEAT

The Heliophysics Big Year (HBY) is a global celebration of the Sun's influence on Earth and the entire solar system. It began with the Annular Solar Eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, continued through the Total Solar Eclipse on Apr. 8, 2024, and will conclude with Parker Solar Probe’s closest approach to the Sun in December 2024.

Challenged by the NASA Heliophysics Division to participate in as many Sun-related activities as possible, the NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (NASA HEAT) has been hosting a monthly webinar for formal and informal educators, science communicators, and other heliophysics enthusiasts to promote the understanding of heliophysics in alignment with monthly HBY themes. Each webinar’s content is designed with the Framework of Heliophysics Education in mind and maps directly to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Using the three main questions that heliophysicists investigate as a foundation, NASA HEAT cross-referenced heliophysics topics with the NGSS Disciplinary Core Ideas to create NGSS-aligned “heliophysics big ideas.” In each webinar, three math problems related to the theme are presented for beginner, intermediate, and advanced level learners. On average, there have been 30 attendees per webinar.

Register for upcoming webinars:

7/16/24 Physical and Mental Health
8/20/24 Back to School
9/17/24 Environment and Sustainability
10/15/24 Solar Cycle and Solar Max
11/19/24 Bonus Science
12/17/24 Parker’s Perihelion

NASA HEAT is part of NASA's Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

An image with bright light originating from the North pole of the Sun.
A coronal mass ejection on Feb. 27, 2000 taken by SOHO LASCO C2.
SOHO/ESA/NASA

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 09, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

Finn Braun stands behind a lectern and to the left of Dr. Pascal Lee. Both are in front of a slide showing their design for a lunar ATV. A model of a lunar module is in front of them, on a table.
2 min read

NASA’s Neurodiversity Network Interns Speak at National Space Development Conference

Article24 hours ago
Seen against a black background, a long filament extends off the Sun. The Sun is in reds and yellows. The filament is thing and extends off the Sun, against the black background.
3 min read

NASA Mission to Study Mysteries in the Origin of Solar Radio Waves

Article1 day ago
Randi Neff of the NASA SciAct-funded Smoky Mountains STEM Collaborative presents at the National Rural STEM Learning Summit.
1 min read

NASA Science Activation Teams Present at National Rural STEM Summit

Article4 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

James Webb Space Telescope

The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.

Perseverance Rover

Parker Solar Probe

Juno