Educator Night at the Museum of the North: Activating Science in Fairbanks Classrooms

The NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (NASA HEAT) set out to activate science in Fairbanks classrooms in early October at the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North annual Educators’ Night. This free Fall semester event introduces educators and school staff to a variety of resources and connections, connecting attendees with resources and university departments that will support their classroom efforts.

In 2024, over 100 guests received support from exhibitors on classroom topics. The museum put several dynamic activity kits on display – Cultural Connections Northern Lights, Energetic Aurora, and Sun Discovery – and helped participants explore and engage with them as supplementary materials for their classroom units and opportunities for hands-on exploration. The museum also promoted an upcoming Spring 2025 teacher workshop focused on the aurora.

The Geophysical Institute’s (GI) Education Outreach Office – another active element of the NASA HEAT team – hosted a table to display some of their co-produced resources, including the Cultural Connections Northern Lights (Kiġuyat) student guides, which blend Iñupiaq culture and aurora borealis science. After directing educators on how to locate physical and digital resources, the GI Education Outreach team encouraged their visitors to wrap the term “heliophysics” into their own vocabulary!

The University of Alaska Museum of the North’s Education & Public Programs team are an impactful part of NASA HEAT, which is part of NASA's Science Activation portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

https://www.uaf.edu/museum/education/educators/educators-night

At the center are colorful scarves, surrounded by various materials on the table and a chair, including aurora information sheets, stickers, and a book titled "Raven's Great Light Show."
Pulled from their kits and displayed for perusing, the Cultural Connections to Northern Lights kit is ready to be explored.
Two visitors are interacting with two women (staff), looking at some materials on a table.
UAF Geophysical Education Outreach staff Kaz Storm (left) and Mariah McNamara (right) introducing educators to curriculum materials co-produced with Alaska Native communities.

