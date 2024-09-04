Leveraging Teacher Leaders to Share the Joy of NASA Heliophysics

Heliophysics can provide ample opportunity for teaching many concepts that are foundational to the Next Generation Science Standards and can support teachers who want to teach physics in context, but don’t always feel they have the resources to do so. One of the team’s most popular instructional materials includes a lesson about using data from NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) to create motion graphs of coronal mass ejections. Another activity relates data from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) from solar flare observations to explore how energy is stored and released in magnetic fields. These authentic learning resources offer the opportunity for teachers to bring space data into the classroom.