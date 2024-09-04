2 min read

Leveraging Teacher Leaders to Share the Joy of NASA Heliophysics

Many teachers are exceptionally skilled at bridging students’ interests with real-world science. Now for the third year, the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT) has brought together such a group of highly-motivated secondary and higher education teachers as part of their NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (HEAT) Space Physics Ambassador program. In June of 2024, eight educators from across the country gathered in Chicago to reflect on how they could make use of the AAPT NASA HEAT team’s instructional materials for teaching basic physics concepts in a space science context. Following the three-day summit, each ambassador would plan to carry out professional development workshops for approximately 20 other educators.

Heliophysics can provide ample opportunity for teaching many concepts that are foundational to the Next Generation Science Standards and can support teachers who want to teach physics in context, but don’t always feel they have the resources to do so. One of the team’s most popular instructional materials includes a lesson about using data from NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) to create motion graphs of coronal mass ejections. Another activity relates data from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) from solar flare observations to explore how energy is stored and released in magnetic fields. These authentic learning resources offer the opportunity for teachers to bring space data into the classroom.

Educators who are interested in learning more about these and other lessons are welcome to join the team’s free 1.5-hour mini-workshops, one Saturday per month from September to December 2024.

Register: https://forms.gle/jD3fZskjqzFcuXGXA

NASA HEAT is part of NASA's Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

Two ambassadors work with NASA sunspot data on computers, graphing sunspot number versus time, and an image of the Sun's surface with spots, while completing an activity sheet.
Two ambassadors explore sunspot data during the summit.
Rebecca Vieyra

Sep 04, 2024
NASA Science Editorial Team

