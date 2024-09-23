NASA Science Activation Program Wins Prestigious Award

The NASA Science Activation (SciAct) Program has been selected to receive the American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2024 Excellence in Earth and Space Science Education Award. This prestigious, annual award, established in 1995, honors a mid-career or senior scientist team, individual, or group that has demonstrated a sustained commitment to broad, positive impact on Earth and space science education at any education level from kindergarten through postgraduate studies.
SciAct engages learners of all ages in all 50 states and 4 US territories with Earth and space science. Through an extensive network of nearly 600 partners, SciAct develops, co-creates, validates, and disseminates effective learning resources and activities to support the needs of learners in their pursuit of knowledge, including specific underrepresented groups such as: Black, blind and low vision, community college, differently abled, Hispanic, immigrant, Indigenous, multilingual, neurodiverse, rural, and other underserved communities. Furthermore, SciAct project teams share lessons-learned and best practices across the SciAct community to facilitate ongoing learning and growth for the entire SciAct community, ensuring the implementation of ever-more effective approaches for reaching all learners.
Since SciAct began in January 2016, its network has grown in strength and capacity. When reach data were collected for the first time in 2019, SciAct reported 15 million learner interactions. Four years later, in 2023, SciAct reported nearly 76 million learner interactions, a 506% increase. With many SciAct resources freely available online, 10 million of those interactions occurred across 170 other countries. In April 2024 alone, as part of a larger NASA-led eclipse mobilization, SciAct reported more than 62 million learner interactions, intentionally bringing the excitement of that celestial event to people in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada, to include learners far beyond the path of totality.
The SciAct model is built on a foundation of NASA science. NASA Earth and space science research content areas, missions, scientists and other technical experts, and data are the building blocks of all SciAct learning resources and activities. Nearly 1,000 subject matter experts support the SciAct program to ensure science content is accurate, up-to-date, and – working with education/learning experts – accessible to diverse learner communities. Through these interactions, SciAct also influences scientists, showing them effective ways to contribute towards learning goals and reach new audiences. An increasing number of activities are specifically focused on giving scientists – especially early career scientists – the skills and knowledge to connect with learners outside the research community.
SciAct began as an experiment for conducting NASA Science education and outreach in a new, more coordinated way. Eight years later, that experiment has given rise to a powerful and effective approach for sharing the wonder of NASA science, content, and experts with the world. It is an honor for the NASA Science Activation program to be recognized by AGU, the world's largest Earth and space science association, for its role in advancing science, transforming our understanding of the world, impacting our everyday lives, improving our communities, and contributing to solutions for a sustainable future.