Science Activation’s PLACES Team Facilitates Second Professional Learning Institute

In the follow-up survey, teachers shared that they are interested in exploring “additional resources from NASA,” using “local experts or data for small town/rural areas through NASA,” and implementing PBDR instruction using NASA assets in the coming months. 100% of teachers who were surveyed after the PL indicated (1) they agree or strongly agree that they feel greater connection to NASA and knowledge of NASA assets, and (2) they would recommend the PLACES PL to a colleague. In the coming months, the teachers will participate in a virtual Community of Practice where they will implement PBDR experiences in their own contexts, share examples of student work, and elicit feedback from one another to continue improving their practice.