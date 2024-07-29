2 min read

PLACES team publishes blog post on NextGenScience Blog

The NASA Science Activation program's PLACES (Broadening Data Fluency Through the Integration of NASA Assets and Place-Based Learning to Advance Connections, Education, and Stewardship) team – which focuses on supporting educators to implement Place-Based, Data-Rich (PBDR) instruction using NASA assets in their own contexts – recently published a blog post about the PLACES PBDR framework on the NextGenScience blog, On the Same Wavelength.

PBDR instruction uses place, data, and science together to create contextually rich, rigorous, and meaningful learning experiences. This first-ever public share of the PLACES framework for PBDR instruction dives into instructional design, pedagogy, assessment, and other topics related to K-12 science education. In practice, PBDR can unfold in a variety of ways. The blog post outlines PBDR instruction from a pedagogical standpoint, shares some examples of what PBDR looks like in practice, shares perspectives of PBDR instruction from pilot study teachers, and details the next steps for the PLACES project. It also offers examples of ways the NASA Science Activation network can implement the framework in their own contexts. The PLACES team hopes that others within the Science Activation community will take up the PBDR framework and provide feedback about how using the framework unfolds.

Next steps for the PLACES project will include (1) leading the 3rd professional learning summer institute at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in August, and (2) integrating materials from the pilot study and year 2 summer institute teachers, feedback from teachers and partners, and learning outcomes as they improve their professional learning experiences. The PLACES team would like to thank the NextGenScience team for their support in publishing the blog post. Please visit the PLACES team website for more information about the PBDR framework.

PLACES is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number 80NSSC22M0005 and is part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

PLACES project team members (left, Kevin Czajkowski; middle, Tracy Ostrom; right, Eliza Jacobs) collect data using a soil moisture probe as part of the 2023 Summer Institute in Tucson, AZ.
PLACES project team members collecting data on soil moisture using Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment Program protocols.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 29, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

5 min read

NASA Returns to Arctic Studying Summer Sea Ice Melt

What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic, and a new NASA mission is helping improve data modeling and increasing our understanding of Earth’s rapidly changing climate. Changing ice, ocean, and atmospheric conditions in the northernmost part of Earth have a large impact on the entire planet. That’s because the Arctic region acts […]

Article3 days ago
ICON, shown in this artist’s concept, studied the frontiers of space, the dynamic zone high in our atmosphere where terrestrial weather from below meets space weather above.
5 min read

NASA’s ICON Mission Ends with Several Ionospheric Breakthroughs

Article5 days ago
6 min read

NASA-Funded Studies Explain How Climate Is Changing Earth’s Rotation

Researchers used more than 120 years of data to decipher how melting ice, dwindling groundwater, and rising seas are nudging the planet’s spin axis and lengthening days. Days on Earth are growing slightly longer, and that change is accelerating. The reason is connected to the same mechanisms that also have caused the planet’s axis to […]

Article1 week ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

James Webb Space Telescope

The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.

Perseverance Rover

Parker Solar Probe

Juno