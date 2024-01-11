NASA’s Fermi Detects Surprise Gamma-Ray Feature Beyond Our Galaxy

In the 1970s, astronomers realized that the CMB had a so-called dipole structure, which was later measured at high precision by NASA's COBE (Cosmic Background Explorer) mission. The CMB is about 0.12% hotter, with more microwaves than average, toward the constellation Leo, and colder by the same amount, with fewer microwaves than average, in the opposite direction. In order to study the tiny temperature variations within the CMB, this signal must be removed. Astronomers generally regard the pattern as a result of the motion of our own solar system relative to the CMB at about 230 miles (370 kilometers) per second.