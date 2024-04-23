Hubble Celebrates 34th Anniversary with a Look at the Little Dumbbell Nebula

Pinched off by the disk, two lobes of hot gas are escaping from the top and bottom of the "belt," along the star's rotation axis that is perpendicular to the disk. They are being propelled by the hurricane-like outflow of material from the dying star, tearing across space at two million miles per hour. That's fast enough to travel from Earth to the Moon in a little over seven minutes! This torrential "stellar wind" is plowing into cooler, slower-moving gas that was ejected at an earlier stage in the star's life, when it was a red giant. Ferocious ultraviolet radiation from the super-hot star is causing the gases to glow. The red color is from nitrogen, and blue is from oxygen.