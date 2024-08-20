Hubble Examines a Possible Relic

VV124, or UGC 4879, is an isolated dwarf galaxy that resides just beyond our own Local Group of galaxies some four million light-years away.

NASA, ESA, K. Chiboucas (NOIRLab - Gemini North (HI), and M. Monelli (Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)