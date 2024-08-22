Hubble Finds Structure in an Unstructured Galaxy

The Hubble observations that looked at star formation found distinct structural differences in the age and distribution of stars in the galaxy. Most of the younger stars are located in the middle of the galaxy, while the number of older stars increases as you move outward from the center. Hubble observations also suggest that the galaxy’s halo of stars is about one-third larger than previous estimates. This distribution suggests that star formation in Leo A occurred from the outside-in, or that older stars efficiently migrated to the outskirts of Leo A in the early stages of its evolution.