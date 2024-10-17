Old Data Yields New Secrets as NASA’s DAVINCI Preps for Venus Trip

On the left, a new and more detailed view of Venus’ Alpha Regio region developed by scientists on NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus, due to launch in the early 2030s. On the right is a less detailed map created using radar altimeter data collected by NASA’s Magellan spacecraft in the early 1990s. The colors on the maps depict topography, with dark blues identifying low elevations and browns identifying high elevations. To make the map on the left, the DAVINCI science team re-analyzed Magellan data and supplemented it with radar data collected on three occasions from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and used machine vision computer models to scrutinize the data and fill in gaps in information. The red ellipses on each image mark the area DAVINCI’s probe will descend over as it collects data on its way toward the surface.

Jim Garvin/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center