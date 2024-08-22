NASA’s EXCITE Mission Prepared for Scientific Balloon Flight

“During its first science flight, EXCITE aims to fly for over a dozen days from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility’s site in Antarctica,” said Kyle Helson, an EXCITE team member and a research scientist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and NASA Goddard. “And at the pole, the stars we’ll study don’t set, so our observations won’t be interrupted. We hope that the mission will effectively double the number of phase-resolved spectra available to the science community.”