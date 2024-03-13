Cheers! NASA’s Webb Finds Ethanol, Other Icy Ingredients for Worlds

This image at a wavelength of 15 microns was taken by MIRI (the Mid-Infrared Instrument) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, of a region near the protostar known as IRAS 23385. IRAS 23385 and IRAS 2A (not visible in this image) were targets for a recent research effort by an international team of astronomers that used Webb to discover that the key ingredients for making potentially habitable worlds are present in early-stage protostars, where planets have not yet formed.

NASA, ESA, CSA, W. Rocha (Leiden University)