NASA’s Science Mission Directorate will hold a virtual community town hall with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and other members of the Science leadership team at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 9, to discuss updates on the agency’s science activities.

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://asuitehqnasa.acms.com/smdcommunitytownhall/

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/ab9h/#!/dashboard

Participants must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The hosts will try to answer as many of the questions as possible.

Charts for the meeting will be available for download within Adobe Connect during the meeting, and a recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

To test your connection, go to:

https://itcdhqnasa.acms.com/common/help/en/support/meeting_test.htm

-end-

Grey Hautaluoma

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-0668

grey.hautaluoma-1@nasa.gov