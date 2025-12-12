Suggested Searches

 

3 min read

Pacific Moisture Drenches the U.S. Northwest

Image of the Day for December 12, 2025

A potent atmospheric river delivered intense rainfall to western Washington, triggering flooding and mudslides.

NASA Earth Observatory

Dec 12, 2025
Article
An animation shows a series of 14 satellite images of California between November 24 and December 9, 2025. In each image, a bright white cloud labeled “tule fog” fills the state’s Central Valley. The fog extends roughly north to south for about 400 miles, bounded by the Coastal Range to the west and the Sierra Nevada to the east. Fog covers the San Francisco Bay area in some frames.
Dec 11, 2025
Instruments:
Topics:
A map shows atmospheric water vapor over the Pacific Ocean, with a dense green plume of moisture stretching from the tropical Pacific in the lower left toward the U.S. Pacific Northwest in the middle right.
December 10, 2025

Waves of heavy rainfall in early December 2025 spurred landslides and flooding in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The deluge was the result of a potent atmospheric river that took aim at the region starting around December 7.

Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow bands of moisture that move like rivers in the sky, transporting water vapor from the tropics toward the poles. They occur around the planet, most often in autumn and winter, with the U.S. West Coast typically affected by moist air that originates near Hawaii. In this event, however, some of the moisture arrived from even farther away, originating roughly 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) across the Pacific from near the Philippines.

This map shows the total precipitable water vapor in the atmosphere at 11:30 p.m. Pacific Time on December 10. It is derived from NASA’s GEOS (Goddard Earth Observing System) and uses satellite data and models of physical processes to approximate what is happening in the atmosphere.

Precipitable water vapor represents the amount of water contained in a column of air, assuming all the water vapor condensed into liquid. The map’s green areas indicate the highest amounts of moisture. Note that not all precipitable water vapor falls as rain; at least some remains in the atmosphere. Nor is it a cap on how much rain can fall, since rainfall can increase as more moisture flows into a column of air. Still, it serves as a useful indicator of areas where excessive rainfall is likely.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary ground-based measurements showed that several locations in western Washington received more than 10 inches (250 millimeters) of rain over a 72-hour period ending on the morning of December 11. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport set a daily rainfall record on December 10, with 1.6 inches (40 millimeters). 

River flooding was ongoing on December 11, with the Skagit River and Snohomish River seeing record or near-record flood levels that day. Floodwater and mudslides have closed numerous roadways, including the eastbound lanes of I-90 out of western Washington.

NASA’s Disasters Response Coordination System has been activated to support the ongoing response efforts by the Washington State Emergency Operations Center. The team will be posting maps and data products on its open-access mapping portal as new information becomes available.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using GEOS data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC. Story by Kathryn Hansen.

References & Resources

Downloads

JPEG (1.55 MB)

Stay up-to-date with the latest content from NASA as we explore the universe and discover more about our home planet.
