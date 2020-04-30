Do you have ideas for potential scientific, exploration, and technology demonstration investigations for the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) Program? If you are from U.S. industry, a university, a non-profit organization, a NASA center or other U.S. government agency, NASA wants your ideas. This Request For Information (RFI) is a joint effort between the Science Mission Directorate (SMD), the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate (HEOMD), and the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). NASA is seeking investigation components that address the science goals of any of the four SMD divisions (Planetary, Earth Science, Heliophysics, Astrophysics) as well as strategic knowledge gaps of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate (HEOMD), program goals of the Space Life and Physical Sciences Research and Applications (SLPSRA) division of HEOMD, and any technology demonstration goals of the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) that advance capabilities for science, exploration, or commercial development of the Moon.



The RFI will close May 11, 2020. To submit a response go to the NSPIRES announcement here.