Six Years of Curiosity’s Wheels on the Move

Description

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its right navigation camera — one of two on the rover’s mast, or head — to capture the images in this timelapse, which spans six years of driving. The images were snapped between Jan. 2, 2020, and March 8, 2026 (the 2,633rd and 4,830th Martian day, or sol, of the mission, respectively). The images were taken when the mast was looking behind the rover to help the science team choose rocks to study.

Curiosity’s team is using this timelapse to watch for sand grains shifting on the rover’s deck. Distinguishing between sand jostled by each drive and wind gusts can provide new information about seasonal changes in the atmosphere.

Curiosity was built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California. JPL leads the mission on behalf of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program portfolio.

To learn more about Curiosity, visit:

science.nasa.gov/mission/msl-curiosity