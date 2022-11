Are hurricanes getting stronger? Although we’ll never see a Category 6 hurricane, data does show that more hurricanes are becoming more severe. Hurricane and climate expert Mara Cordero-Fuentes of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center tells us more about the connection between climate change and tropical cyclones.

Learn more: https://go.nasa.gov/3yQ168I

Producers: Scott Bednar, Jessica Wilde

Editor: Daniel Salazar

Credit: NASA